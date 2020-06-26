Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

1334 Sky Ridge Ct- BY APPT ONLY- 4 bed 3 bath Condo - minutes away from CSU San Marcos -



**A MUST SEE HOME**

1334 Sky Ridge Ct

San Marcos, Ca. 92078

SAN DIEGO

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths

$3,195 per Month, $3,000 Deposit



Don't miss out on this Great Opportunity to live in one of the best-gated communities!



This is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo minutes away from CSU San Marcos, San Elijo Elementary and Middle schools.

This home features spacious living room space connecting to a fully fenced patio great for entertaining. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a breakfast bar. There is also a bedroom downstairs. The master bedroom includes a balcony, en-suite bathroom with stand up shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included along with 2 car garage and A/C.



The community is gated and includes community pool and spa. Just up the street from San Elijo Fountain, Albertsons, Starbucks, Sourdough & Co, Lourdes Mexican Food and Shanes Pizza and Pints.



WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



Lease: 1 YEAR

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2 car garage

Available: NOW

Contact Information: Text/Call JESS 619-822-9032



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE4983523)