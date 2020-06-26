All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

1334 Sky Ridge Ct

1334 Sky Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Sky Ridge Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1334 Sky Ridge Ct- BY APPT ONLY- 4 bed 3 bath Condo - minutes away from CSU San Marcos -

**A MUST SEE HOME**
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUG. 3RD from 10A -10:30A -- PLEASE RSVP BY TEXTING JESS AT (619)822-9032

GATED COMMUNITY, SHOWINGS ARE BY APPT ONLY - CALL TO SCHEDULE A TOUR, 619-822-9032

1334 Sky Ridge Ct
San Marcos, Ca. 92078
SAN DIEGO
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$3,195 per Month, $3,000 Deposit

Don't miss out on this Great Opportunity to live in one of the best-gated communities!

This is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo minutes away from CSU San Marcos, San Elijo Elementary and Middle schools.
This home features spacious living room space connecting to a fully fenced patio great for entertaining. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a breakfast bar. There is also a bedroom downstairs. The master bedroom includes a balcony, en-suite bathroom with stand up shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included along with 2 car garage and A/C.

The community is gated and includes community pool and spa. Just up the street from San Elijo Fountain, Albertsons, Starbucks, Sourdough & Co, Lourdes Mexican Food and Shanes Pizza and Pints.

CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR, JESS 858-822-9032

WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call JESS 619-822-9032

Appliances
Washer/Dryer, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge

Interior Amenities
Fireplace/Balcony/Vaulted Ceilings/Exterior Amenities/Patio/Garage Included/Walk in Closet

Other
Community Pool

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Sky Ridge Ct have any available units?
1334 Sky Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Sky Ridge Ct have?
Some of 1334 Sky Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Sky Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Sky Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Sky Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Sky Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Sky Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Sky Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 1334 Sky Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 Sky Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Sky Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1334 Sky Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 1334 Sky Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 1334 Sky Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Sky Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 Sky Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

