Amenities
1334 Sky Ridge Ct- BY APPT ONLY- 4 bed 3 bath Condo - minutes away from CSU San Marcos -
**A MUST SEE HOME**
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUG. 3RD from 10A -10:30A -- PLEASE RSVP BY TEXTING JESS AT (619)822-9032
GATED COMMUNITY, SHOWINGS ARE BY APPT ONLY - CALL TO SCHEDULE A TOUR, 619-822-9032
1334 Sky Ridge Ct
San Marcos, Ca. 92078
SAN DIEGO
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$3,195 per Month, $3,000 Deposit
Don't miss out on this Great Opportunity to live in one of the best-gated communities!
This is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo minutes away from CSU San Marcos, San Elijo Elementary and Middle schools.
This home features spacious living room space connecting to a fully fenced patio great for entertaining. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a breakfast bar. There is also a bedroom downstairs. The master bedroom includes a balcony, en-suite bathroom with stand up shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included along with 2 car garage and A/C.
The community is gated and includes community pool and spa. Just up the street from San Elijo Fountain, Albertsons, Starbucks, Sourdough & Co, Lourdes Mexican Food and Shanes Pizza and Pints.
CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR, JESS 858-822-9032
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call JESS 619-822-9032
Appliances
Washer/Dryer, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge
Interior Amenities
Fireplace/Balcony/Vaulted Ceilings/Exterior Amenities/Patio/Garage Included/Walk in Closet
Other
Community Pool
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4983523)