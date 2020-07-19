1303 Chert Drive

Amenities
Stunning 4B/3BA House! Absolutely Beautiful! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in the Belmont Community in San Elijo Hills. This home features 1,786 SF of living space and boasts:
- Newer Home built in 2013!
- Loaded with "Green" features to help keep energy costs low! Green Features include: tankless water heater, enhanced insulation, dual pane windows, cool roof rated tiles, water conserving toilets, faucets, shower heads, & energy star appliances
- Full bedroom & bathroom on main level
- Open floor plan! Large great room. Kitchen flows right to living room
- Tile flooring in kitchen & great room
- Beautiful upgraded kitchen features: stainless steel GE appliances, slab granite counter tops w/ 6" backsplash, gourmet granite kitchen island, & room to accommodate a dining table
- Spacious living room features backyard access
- Low maintenance backyard features concrete patio
- Beautiful master suite features, great natural light, spacious walk-in closet & upgraded master bath
- Beautiful master bath w/ dual vanities, walk-in shower & soaking tub
- Light & bright second and third bedrooms
- Third full bathroom features dual vanities
- Cable & CAT5 wiring throughout home
-A/C
- Don't miss a great opportunity to lease a newer home in one of the premier developments in San Elijo!
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2725
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets allowed. FIRM
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Elijo Hills
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED:Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2013
VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJWbdlqK8II
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 18 months
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
(RLNE3867109)