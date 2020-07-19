1303 Chert Drive

Amenities

Stunning 4B/3BA House! Absolutely Beautiful! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in the Belmont Community in San Elijo Hills. This home features 1,786 SF of living space and boasts:



- Newer Home built in 2013!

- Loaded with "Green" features to help keep energy costs low! Green Features include: tankless water heater, enhanced insulation, dual pane windows, cool roof rated tiles, water conserving toilets, faucets, shower heads, & energy star appliances

- Full bedroom & bathroom on main level

- Open floor plan! Large great room. Kitchen flows right to living room

- Tile flooring in kitchen & great room

- Beautiful upgraded kitchen features: stainless steel GE appliances, slab granite counter tops w/ 6" backsplash, gourmet granite kitchen island, & room to accommodate a dining table

- Spacious living room features backyard access

- Low maintenance backyard features concrete patio

- Beautiful master suite features, great natural light, spacious walk-in closet & upgraded master bath

- Beautiful master bath w/ dual vanities, walk-in shower & soaking tub

- Light & bright second and third bedrooms

- Third full bathroom features dual vanities

- Cable & CAT5 wiring throughout home

-A/C

- Don't miss a great opportunity to lease a newer home in one of the premier developments in San Elijo!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA



-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2725

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets allowed. FIRM

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (858) 375-1488 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: San Elijo Hills

- FLOORING: Tile, carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED:Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2013



VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJWbdlqK8II



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 18 months

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



