San Marcos, CA
1303 Chert Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1303 Chert Drive

1303 Chert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Chert Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078
San Elijo Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4B/3BA House! Absolutely Beautiful! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in the Belmont Community in San Elijo Hills. This home features 1,786 SF of living space and boasts:

- Newer Home built in 2013!
- Loaded with "Green" features to help keep energy costs low! Green Features include: tankless water heater, enhanced insulation, dual pane windows, cool roof rated tiles, water conserving toilets, faucets, shower heads, & energy star appliances
- Full bedroom & bathroom on main level
- Open floor plan! Large great room. Kitchen flows right to living room
- Tile flooring in kitchen & great room
- Beautiful upgraded kitchen features: stainless steel GE appliances, slab granite counter tops w/ 6" backsplash, gourmet granite kitchen island, & room to accommodate a dining table
- Spacious living room features backyard access
- Low maintenance backyard features concrete patio
- Beautiful master suite features, great natural light, spacious walk-in closet & upgraded master bath
- Beautiful master bath w/ dual vanities, walk-in shower & soaking tub
- Light & bright second and third bedrooms
- Third full bathroom features dual vanities
- Cable & CAT5 wiring throughout home
-A/C
- Don't miss a great opportunity to lease a newer home in one of the premier developments in San Elijo!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2725
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets allowed. FIRM
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (858) 375-1488 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Elijo Hills
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED:Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2013

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJWbdlqK8II

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 18 months
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3867109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Chert Drive have any available units?
1303 Chert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Chert Drive have?
Some of 1303 Chert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Chert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Chert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Chert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Chert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Chert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Chert Drive offers parking.
Does 1303 Chert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Chert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Chert Drive have a pool?
No, 1303 Chert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Chert Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 Chert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Chert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Chert Drive has units with dishwashers.
