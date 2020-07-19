1271 Holmgrove Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com $4750/mo. Absolutely gorgeous home in the beautiful Atherton community in San Elijo Hills!! Fantastic panoramic ocean & valley views! From the backyard you can see the ocean, watch the sunsets, the hot air balloons, & 30 mi. of residential & city lights. The backyard also includes a beautiful serene waterfall & 7-ft fire pit. 4+ bdrms, 4.5 baths, 3542 sf, unbelievably gorgeous!! Solar System- approx. $250 free electricity per mo.!