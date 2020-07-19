All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1271 Holmgrove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1271 Holmgrove Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1271 Holmgrove Dr

1271 Holmgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1271 Holmgrove Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com $4750/mo. Absolutely gorgeous home in the beautiful Atherton community in San Elijo Hills!! Fantastic panoramic ocean & valley views! From the backyard you can see the ocean, watch the sunsets, the hot air balloons, & 30 mi. of residential & city lights. The backyard also includes a beautiful serene waterfall & 7-ft fire pit. 4+ bdrms, 4.5 baths, 3542 sf, unbelievably gorgeous!! Solar System- approx. $250 free electricity per mo.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Holmgrove Dr have any available units?
1271 Holmgrove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Holmgrove Dr have?
Some of 1271 Holmgrove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Holmgrove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Holmgrove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Holmgrove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Holmgrove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1271 Holmgrove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Holmgrove Dr offers parking.
Does 1271 Holmgrove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 Holmgrove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Holmgrove Dr have a pool?
No, 1271 Holmgrove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Holmgrove Dr have accessible units?
No, 1271 Holmgrove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Holmgrove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Holmgrove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego