1262 Elfin Forest Rd W

Beautiful San Elijo Townhome - Property Id: 217928
Beautiful home located in the heart of San Elijo Hills. This * * Corner Unit * * has extra windows that give tons of natural sunlight during the day. Hardwood floors and a open floor plan that makes this home great for entertaining guests. Large balcony for your BBQ. Walking distance to parks, schools, stores, restaurants, hiking trails, and more! San Elijo features a incredible school district as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217928
Property Id 217928
(RLNE5557705)