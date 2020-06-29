All apartments in San Marcos
1262 Elfin Forest Rd W

1262 Elfin Forest Road West · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Elfin Forest Road West, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful San Elijo Townhome - Property Id: 217928

Beautiful home located in the heart of San Elijo Hills. This * * Corner Unit * * has extra windows that give tons of natural sunlight during the day. Hardwood floors and a open floor plan that makes this home great for entertaining guests. Large balcony for your BBQ. Walking distance to parks, schools, stores, restaurants, hiking trails, and more! San Elijo features a incredible school district as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217928
Property Id 217928

(RLNE5557705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W have any available units?
1262 Elfin Forest Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W have?
Some of 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Elfin Forest Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W is pet friendly.
Does 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W offer parking?
No, 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W have a pool?
No, 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W have accessible units?
No, 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 Elfin Forest Rd W has units with dishwashers.

