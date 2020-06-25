All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

120 N. Pacific Street

120 North Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 North Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
120 N. Pacific Street ~ Industrial space w/ upgraded office/showroom - This is a 1600 square foot industrial space inside a gated Industrial Park. This is NOT for residence. Unit has 2 offices and a showroom. Brand New paint, brand New laminate flooring, brand New bathroom installed. 2 Front entrances, a roll up door in the back. Free advertising of your business as this unit faces directly on the 78 Freeway and has 24 hours visibility to thousands of cars.

Rent is $2450, deposit is $5000.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4438567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N. Pacific Street have any available units?
120 N. Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 120 N. Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 N. Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N. Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 N. Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 120 N. Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 120 N. Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 N. Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N. Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N. Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 120 N. Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 N. Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 120 N. Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N. Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 N. Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 N. Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 N. Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
