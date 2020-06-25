Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

120 N. Pacific Street ~ Industrial space w/ upgraded office/showroom - This is a 1600 square foot industrial space inside a gated Industrial Park. This is NOT for residence. Unit has 2 offices and a showroom. Brand New paint, brand New laminate flooring, brand New bathroom installed. 2 Front entrances, a roll up door in the back. Free advertising of your business as this unit faces directly on the 78 Freeway and has 24 hours visibility to thousands of cars.



Rent is $2450, deposit is $5000.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE4438567)