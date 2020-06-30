All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 18 2020

1187 Highbluff Ave

1187 Highbluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1187 Highbluff Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1187 Highbluff Ave Available 04/01/20 Charming San Elijo Hills Townhome (San Marcos)- Walking Distance to Towncenter! - Charming tri-level townhome located in the highly desirable Westridge gated community of San Elijo Hills in San Marcos. This corner/end-unit townhome features two bedrooms, two baths with an open living room and kitchen floor plan. The living room features a custom built-in storage, gas fireplace and a balcony off the dining area overlooking the community and neighboring hills. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring with additional dining seating at the kitchen peninsula. A guest bedroom is located on the main living area with a nearby full bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The third floor master bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, a glass enclosed shower/tub combo and a water closet. Other features of the townhome include custom window treatments, air conditioning and wood flooring in the main living areas. A laundry closet is equipped with a stacked washer/dryer. Includes an attached one-car garage with direct access to the townhome and includes overhead stage solutions. One permitted parking spot included with the rental. Community amenities include a pool and spa, close proximity to walking trails and parks, and walking distance to nearby schools. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The townhome is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: San Elijo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School. The townhome is in walking distance to restaurants, boutiques and more! From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, CSU San Marcos, Palomar Hospital and shopping plazas. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1187 Highbluff Ave have any available units?
1187 Highbluff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1187 Highbluff Ave have?
Some of 1187 Highbluff Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1187 Highbluff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1187 Highbluff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 Highbluff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1187 Highbluff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1187 Highbluff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1187 Highbluff Ave offers parking.
Does 1187 Highbluff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1187 Highbluff Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 Highbluff Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1187 Highbluff Ave has a pool.
Does 1187 Highbluff Ave have accessible units?
No, 1187 Highbluff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 Highbluff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1187 Highbluff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

