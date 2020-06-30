Amenities

1187 Highbluff Ave Available 04/01/20 Charming San Elijo Hills Townhome (San Marcos)- Walking Distance to Towncenter! - Charming tri-level townhome located in the highly desirable Westridge gated community of San Elijo Hills in San Marcos. This corner/end-unit townhome features two bedrooms, two baths with an open living room and kitchen floor plan. The living room features a custom built-in storage, gas fireplace and a balcony off the dining area overlooking the community and neighboring hills. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring with additional dining seating at the kitchen peninsula. A guest bedroom is located on the main living area with a nearby full bathroom with a walk-in shower.



The third floor master bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, a glass enclosed shower/tub combo and a water closet. Other features of the townhome include custom window treatments, air conditioning and wood flooring in the main living areas. A laundry closet is equipped with a stacked washer/dryer. Includes an attached one-car garage with direct access to the townhome and includes overhead stage solutions. One permitted parking spot included with the rental. Community amenities include a pool and spa, close proximity to walking trails and parks, and walking distance to nearby schools. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The townhome is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: San Elijo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School. The townhome is in walking distance to restaurants, boutiques and more! From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, CSU San Marcos, Palomar Hospital and shopping plazas. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



