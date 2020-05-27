1175 LaMoree Road #123

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Unit #123 Available 11/01/19 Roomy, Airy Pool-side Senior Apartment - Property Id: 167711



Unique and secluded single apartment in Senior Mobile Home Community. Includes: Utilities, water, cable, internet, enclosed patio, reserved parking. Access to: pool, spa and exercise room. Must be 55+. References and Lease required. Shown by appointment only - please call 760-743-8855 between 9AM & noon Monday through Friday.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167711p

Property Id 167711



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223258)