Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1175 LaMoree Road #123
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1175 LaMoree Road #123

1175 La Moree Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1175 La Moree Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit #123 Available 11/01/19 Roomy, Airy Pool-side Senior Apartment - Property Id: 167711

Unique and secluded single apartment in Senior Mobile Home Community. Includes: Utilities, water, cable, internet, enclosed patio, reserved parking. Access to: pool, spa and exercise room. Must be 55+. References and Lease required. Shown by appointment only - please call 760-743-8855 between 9AM & noon Monday through Friday.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167711p
Property Id 167711

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 LaMoree Road #123 have any available units?
1175 LaMoree Road #123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 LaMoree Road #123 have?
Some of 1175 LaMoree Road #123's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 LaMoree Road #123 currently offering any rent specials?
1175 LaMoree Road #123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 LaMoree Road #123 pet-friendly?
No, 1175 LaMoree Road #123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1175 LaMoree Road #123 offer parking?
Yes, 1175 LaMoree Road #123 offers parking.
Does 1175 LaMoree Road #123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 LaMoree Road #123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 LaMoree Road #123 have a pool?
Yes, 1175 LaMoree Road #123 has a pool.
Does 1175 LaMoree Road #123 have accessible units?
No, 1175 LaMoree Road #123 does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 LaMoree Road #123 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 LaMoree Road #123 has units with dishwashers.

