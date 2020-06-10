1155 Via Vera Cruz

Amenities
Gorgeous Model 4BD Home + a Loft in the Stone Canyon Gated Community! - Property Information
Immaculate 4 Bedroom + Loft in the Stone Canyon gated community in Discovery Hills. This grand home welcomes you with beautiful hardwood floors lining the dramatic entry. The formal living and dining space area feature soaring ceilings, crown molding, custom carpet and a double sided fireplace. The family room is open to the kitchen which has a separate eat in dining area. Your family room also opens up to your large backyard where you can take advantage of the beautiful view of the San Marcos Valley. The kitchen is a cooks dream with updated cabinetry, beautiful counter-tops, and newer appliances. Your Master retreat is located downstairs which also provides access to the back patio. Upstairs is an open loft, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are jack and jill style with the 3rd bedroom having its own private bath. This home is ideally located near schools, shopping, Edwards Cinema and the famous San Marcos Restaurant Row.
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,988.
Pets
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Cooktop
Double Oven
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Dining Area
Eat in kitchen
2 Story
Storage space
Formal dining room
Family Room
Living Room
Patio
Hardwood floors
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Valley View
Drapes
Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Discovery Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1155-Via-Vera-Cruz-San-Marcos-CA-92078-743/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
