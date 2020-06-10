1155 Via Vera Cruz

Amenities

Gorgeous Model 4BD Home + a Loft in the Stone Canyon Gated Community! - Property Information

Immaculate 4 Bedroom + Loft in the Stone Canyon gated community in Discovery Hills. This grand home welcomes you with beautiful hardwood floors lining the dramatic entry. The formal living and dining space area feature soaring ceilings, crown molding, custom carpet and a double sided fireplace. The family room is open to the kitchen which has a separate eat in dining area. Your family room also opens up to your large backyard where you can take advantage of the beautiful view of the San Marcos Valley. The kitchen is a cooks dream with updated cabinetry, beautiful counter-tops, and newer appliances. Your Master retreat is located downstairs which also provides access to the back patio. Upstairs is an open loft, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are jack and jill style with the 3rd bedroom having its own private bath. This home is ideally located near schools, shopping, Edwards Cinema and the famous San Marcos Restaurant Row.



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,988.



Pets

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Schools

Elementary School: Discovery Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE2458822)