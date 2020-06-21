1018 Grape St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking garage, and one assigned parking space.



The community provides gated entries and evening security, a pool, jacuzzi, landscaped common areas with a playground, and dog park. For weekend excursions, residents are a short drive from Lake Moree Park and Jacks Lake, which offers hiking trails and fishing.



Water/Trash included in rent.



*Updated photos coming soon



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.

arrowrealestategroup.com



