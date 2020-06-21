All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1018 Grape St

1018 Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Grape Street, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bd/2ba Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo in Avocado Gardens, with two balconies, one in the dining area and one off the master bedroom with beautiful views and cool breezes, in unit laundry, new flooring, one car detached parking garage, and one assigned parking space.

The community provides gated entries and evening security, a pool, jacuzzi, landscaped common areas with a playground, and dog park. For weekend excursions, residents are a short drive from Lake Moree Park and Jacks Lake, which offers hiking trails and fishing.

Water/Trash included in rent.

*Updated photos coming soon

Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.
arrowrealestategroup.com

(RLNE5821014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Grape St have any available units?
1018 Grape St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Grape St have?
Some of 1018 Grape St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Grape St currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Grape St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Grape St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Grape St is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Grape St offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Grape St does offer parking.
Does 1018 Grape St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Grape St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Grape St have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Grape St has a pool.
Does 1018 Grape St have accessible units?
No, 1018 Grape St does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Grape St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Grape St does not have units with dishwashers.
