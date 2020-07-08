33101 Halfmoon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Wonderful End unit townhome in Mariners Village! Gorgeous remodeled Kitchen & Baths. Added recessed lighting! Beautiful Laminate floors & Berber carpet, fireplace in the living room! Lots of natural light. Large, private back patio area that backs to Green belt. Tree lined streets! Close to the San Juan Creek trail to the harbor & parks or go north into Downtown San Juan Capistrano! HOA Pool, Spa & Tennis. RV Storage lot available for an additional fee.

# bedrooms - all upstairs. All have ceiling fans too! The master has mirrored wardrobes and an office/retreat area. This one is a peach!