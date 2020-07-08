All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:00 AM

33101 Halfmoon Court

33101 Halfmoon Court · No Longer Available
Location

33101 Halfmoon Court, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful End unit townhome in Mariners Village! Gorgeous remodeled Kitchen & Baths. Added recessed lighting! Beautiful Laminate floors & Berber carpet, fireplace in the living room! Lots of natural light. Large, private back patio area that backs to Green belt. Tree lined streets! Close to the San Juan Creek trail to the harbor & parks or go north into Downtown San Juan Capistrano! HOA Pool, Spa & Tennis. RV Storage lot available for an additional fee.
# bedrooms - all upstairs. All have ceiling fans too! The master has mirrored wardrobes and an office/retreat area. This one is a peach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33101 Halfmoon Court have any available units?
33101 Halfmoon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33101 Halfmoon Court have?
Some of 33101 Halfmoon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33101 Halfmoon Court currently offering any rent specials?
33101 Halfmoon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33101 Halfmoon Court pet-friendly?
No, 33101 Halfmoon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33101 Halfmoon Court offer parking?
Yes, 33101 Halfmoon Court offers parking.
Does 33101 Halfmoon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33101 Halfmoon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33101 Halfmoon Court have a pool?
Yes, 33101 Halfmoon Court has a pool.
Does 33101 Halfmoon Court have accessible units?
No, 33101 Halfmoon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33101 Halfmoon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 33101 Halfmoon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33101 Halfmoon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 33101 Halfmoon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

