Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
134 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
32922 Avenida Del Rosal
32922 Avenida Del Rosal, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1216 sqft
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home.
Results within 1 mile of San Juan Capistrano
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3749 Calle Casino
3749 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1774 sqft
AWESOME PANORAMIC VIEW INCLUDES OCEAN, COASTLINE, CATALINA ISLAND AND DANA POINT HARBOR FROM THIS 2 STORY TOWN HOME. FULLY FURNISHED FOR YOUR COMFORT AND LEISURE. 2 LARGE DECKS ARE GREAT FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34556 Via Espinoza
34556 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
Light, bright and modern with an ocean view, this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath half duplex has everything you need for your home away from home.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34032 Callita Drive
34032 Callita Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
896 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished beach cottage in the heart of the Lantern District available for short or long term lease! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is located less than a mile to Dana Point Harbor.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
723 Calle Camisa
723 Calle Comisa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1242 sqft
Call Agent
1 of 28
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
3707 Calle Casino
3707 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Panoramic Ocean Views! Close to world class beaches! Beautifully remodeled down to the studs in 2015! This 2 bed, 3 bathroom home is gorgeous! From the honed granite counter tops in the kitchen and high end appliances, to the walk in showers, it is
Results within 5 miles of San Juan Capistrano
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2824 La Ventana
2824 La Ventana, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
3750 sqft
This luxurious executive four bedroom home offers a resort-feel in a quiet coastal neighborhood in north San Clemente. Unobstructed ocean views and cool breezes make this a tranquil setting to live and relax.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Niguel Heights
1 Unit Available
30932 Colonial Pl.
30932 Colonial Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3404 sqft

1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Niguel Summit West
1 Unit Available
23203 Via Tuscany
23203 Via Tuscany, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
23203 Via Tuscany Available 07/01/20 VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Amazing Upper Condo in Desirable Niguel Summit Community! - WOW! You will not believe your eyes when you walk through the doors of this amazing upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
21 Dover Place
21 Dover Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
One year lease or short term lease and Unfurnished or Furnished is considered.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2131 Entrada Paraiso
2131 Entrada Paraiso, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4000 sqft
Ocean views and privacy in South East San Clemente. Located less than 1 mile from picturesque downtown San Clemente, and even closer to beaches and surf breaks. Spacious furnished 5 Bedroom custom home on a huge lot (11,616 SF) on quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
518 De Los Lobos Marinos
518 West Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
NO PETS This is a fully furnished Vacation rental. $4500.00 a month in the winter, $2700.00 a week in the Summer!
