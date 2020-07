Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub on-site laundry courtyard smoke-free community

Discover Capistrano Pointe, a contemporary Mediterranean-style community of apartment homes in San Juan Capistrano. Choose a new home from our tastefully designed one and two bedroom apartments, lofts, and townhomes. Enjoy the comforts of dual master suites, a fully equipped kitchen with new countertops and cabinetry, new flooring, a wood-burning fireplace, and in-home washers and dryers. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, lakefront clubhouse, and fitness center. These San Juan Capistrano apartments are situated near beautiful beaches, the Dana Point Marina and Harbor, world-class golfing, luxury hotels, art galleries, and more.