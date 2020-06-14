221 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with garage
Lloyd: What the hell are we doing here, Harry? We gotta get out of this town! Harry: Oh yeah, and go where? Where are we gonna go? Lloyd: I'll tell you where. Someplace warm. A place where the beer flows like wine. Where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. I'm talking about a little place called Aspen. Harry: Oh, I don't know, Lloyd. The French are assholes. (-- Dumb and Dumber, 1994)
The salmon might not be swimming to San Juan Capistrano, but there are lots of swallows, which do indeed flock to this little Southern California city near the sea every March. But besides birds, SJC also boasts temperate weather, the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, and oodles of horse trails. It’s close to the beach, and stuffed like an over-sized burrito with fantastic Mexican food. The south Orange County enclave has charm and a distinctive identity, plus it’s smack-dab in between Los Angeles and San Diego, so a trip to the big cities of the north or south is only an hour either way.SJC is close to fantastic surf spots, great hiking trails, and major shopping districts for fabulous living indoors and out, no matter how old you are. See more
San Juan Capistrano apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.