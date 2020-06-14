Apartment List
221 Apartments for rent in San Juan Capistrano, CA with garage

San Juan Capistrano apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Strawflower
9 Strawflower St, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1373 sqft
9 Strawflower Available 07/01/20 LADERA RANCH CONDO for rent - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Baths - WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND POOL! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo is located across the street from one of Ladera's most association beautiful pool and park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34101 Via California
34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1702 sqft
This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
32212 Via Barrida
32212 Avenue Barrida, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1736 sqft
San Juan Hills East at its best. 55+ Senior Community and a golfer's dream. Two bedrooms plus den, very clean and just painted throughout. Single level home, Master suite with large walk-in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Marbella
1 Unit Available
79 Plaza Cuesta
79 Plaza Cuesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1779 sqft
Updated Single level Villa with golf course, waterfall and hillside views. Located on the 9th green of the golf course in a quiet and peaceful location walk to clubhouse.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
27431 Paseo Fiesta
27431 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1962 sqft
Model perfect and highly upgraded 3 Bedroom plus Loft home located at end of cul-de-sac in the prestigious community of Loma Vista.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Marbella
1 Unit Available
30522 Via Andalusia
30522 Via Andalusia, San Juan Capistrano, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6196 sqft
An extraordinary custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 6000 sq. ft. plus residence located in the guard gated community of Marbella Estates!! Main floor office area with significant built-ins.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2353 Doheny Way
2353 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2030 sqft
New construction - that has never been lived in. Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor are nearly at your doorstep.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 Calle Casita
728 Calle Casita, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Ocean Hills View Condo - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2919 sqft
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25212 Bentwood
25212 Bentwood, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1985 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM FLOOR TO ROOF - SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC STREET - SOUTH FACING, ROCK LINED 8 FOOT DEEP POOL; SPA WITH JACUZZI JETS - FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, FENCE - WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MIDDLE SCHOOL & PARK

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Laguna Heights
1 Unit Available
10 Trestles
10 Trestles, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
2604 sqft
This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Niguel Ranch
1 Unit Available
24801 Cutter
24801 Cutter, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1759 sqft
UPGRADED HOME IN STERLING NIGUEL! Enjoy privacy, location, and low maintenance yard in this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home thats efficiently spaced at 1759.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34582 Camino Capistrano
34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint.
City Guide for San Juan Capistrano, CA

Lloyd: What the hell are we doing here, Harry? We gotta get out of this town! Harry: Oh yeah, and go where? Where are we gonna go? Lloyd: I'll tell you where. Someplace warm. A place where the beer flows like wine. Where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. I'm talking about a little place called Aspen. Harry: Oh, I don't know, Lloyd. The French are assholes. (-- Dumb and Dumber, 1994)

The salmon might not be swimming to San Juan Capistrano, but there are lots of swallows, which do indeed flock to this little Southern California city near the sea every March. But besides birds, SJC also boasts temperate weather, the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, and oodles of horse trails. It’s close to the beach, and stuffed like an over-sized burrito with fantastic Mexican food. The south Orange County enclave has charm and a distinctive identity, plus it’s smack-dab in between Los Angeles and San Diego, so a trip to the big cities of the north or south is only an hour either way.SJC is close to fantastic surf spots, great hiking trails, and major shopping districts for fabulous living indoors and out, no matter how old you are. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Juan Capistrano, CA

San Juan Capistrano apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

