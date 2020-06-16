Amenities

180 South 15th Street, Unit #3

San Jose, CA 95112



Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose. This is a very desirable location perfect for SJSU students or faculty or anyone that works close to downtown.



Street parking requires a City of San Jose parking permit

Nearby schools include Legacy Academy, Selma Olinder Elementary School and San Jose State University. The closest grocery stores are La Raza Super Market, S & S Market and Chaparral Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include House of Bagels, 7-Eleven and Buddy Teahouse. Nearby restaurants include PHP Group, Naglee Park Garage and Happy Dog. 180 S 15th St is near William Street Park, Roosevelt Park and Selma Olinder Park.



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 off street

* Park - 1 carport

* Laundry On Site

* Refrigerator - maintained

* Range / Stove

* Vent Hood

* Garbage Disposal

* Eat-in Kitchen

* Family Room

* Wall Heater

* PG&E (Tenant)

* Water & Sewer (Tenant)

* Garbage (Tenant)

* Yard (Tenant)

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness

* No Pets

* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Electric)

* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Other electricity paid by: Tenant

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Owner

* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.

* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, stove/oven

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 3/3/2020

Unit Reference: 307-1-3