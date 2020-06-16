All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 16 2020 at 12:23 AM

180 South 15th Street

180 South 15th Street · (760) 354-8685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
garage
coffee bar
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3
San Jose, CA 95112

Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose. This is a very desirable location perfect for SJSU students or faculty or anyone that works close to downtown.

Street parking requires a City of San Jose parking permit
Nearby schools include Legacy Academy, Selma Olinder Elementary School and San Jose State University. The closest grocery stores are La Raza Super Market, S & S Market and Chaparral Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include House of Bagels, 7-Eleven and Buddy Teahouse. Nearby restaurants include PHP Group, Naglee Park Garage and Happy Dog. 180 S 15th St is near William Street Park, Roosevelt Park and Selma Olinder Park.

AMENITIES:

* Park - 1 off street
* Park - 1 carport
* Laundry On Site
* Refrigerator - maintained
* Range / Stove
* Vent Hood
* Garbage Disposal
* Eat-in Kitchen
* Family Room
* Wall Heater
* PG&E (Tenant)
* Water & Sewer (Tenant)
* Garbage (Tenant)
* Yard (Tenant)
* Professional Property Management

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness
* No Pets
* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)
* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Electric)
* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)
* Other electricity paid by: Tenant
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Owner
* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.
* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, stove/oven
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 3/3/2020
Unit Reference: 307-1-3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

