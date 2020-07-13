/
apartments with pool
37 Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Foxboro
217 Brighton Street
217 Brighton Street, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1149 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways.
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Pointe
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 1 mile of Hercules
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Bluff
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
Results within 5 miles of Hercules
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1
5314 Ridgeview Circle, El Sobrante, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
821 sqft
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1 Available 08/17/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! -Ground floor unit. -Laundry hook-ups in unit for electric stackable set.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Results within 10 miles of Hercules
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,173
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
59 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
6 Units Available
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
