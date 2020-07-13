/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
88 Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
55 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mills Estates
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,762
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1703 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
13 Units Available
North Central
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Central
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Hillsborough Heights
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
North Central
847 Woodside Way
847 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
847 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Mateo (0.5 miles from Burlingame Caltrain station). 2nd floor unit. Newly renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
304 Lansdale Ave., 304B, Millbrae, CA 94030
304 Lansdale Avenue, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030
201 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
205 Richmond Drive, 205C, Millbrae, CA 94030
205 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
North Central
833 N Humboldt ST 107
833 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
693 sqft
Rarely available ground floor condominium at Woodlake! Spacious, open floorplan ideal for every day living. Hardwood floors, private patio garden area, and updated kitchen. Additional storage, 1-car parking, and visitor parking.
Results within 5 miles of Burlingame
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
28 Units Available
Hillsdale
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,667
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
16 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hillsdale
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,128
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Hillsdale
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,403
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,561
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
42 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,593
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Similar Pages
Burlingame 1 BedroomsBurlingame 2 BedroomsBurlingame 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurlingame 3 BedroomsBurlingame Accessible ApartmentsBurlingame Apartments under $2,000Burlingame Apartments under $2,200
Burlingame Apartments with BalconyBurlingame Apartments with GarageBurlingame Apartments with GymBurlingame Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurlingame Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurlingame Apartments with ParkingBurlingame Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CA