Amenities
Fabulous interior and exterior renovations in progress now - Be one of the first to experience the elevated lifestyle!Stonewood Gardens Apartments—the place that is the epitome of the Southern California lifestyle, combining the most elevated amenities with a sought-after Point Loma location. Our apartments for rent in San Diego, CA, are upgraded to fit the needs of the urban beach lovers who seek meaning in a special home. Pets allowed. Delight yourself in the warm atmosphere of our shared community spaces and let them be the perfect backdrop for your leisure activities. The gorgeous clubhouse is perfect for you to host friendly gatherings and so is the outdoor socializing area currently being expanded to include an incredible outdoor fireplace. Not one, but two resort-inspired swimming pools become the refreshing retreats you crave on warm summer days, along with an elite indoor outdoor fitness center, laundry facilities, high-speed internet, and flexible lease terms.