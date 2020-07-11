All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Stonewood Gardens

Open Now until 6pm
3833 Midway Dr · (360) 234-3398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to 6 weeks FREE Rent!* *Restrictions apply. Contact our leasing team for more information.
Location

3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 33-204 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 77-102 · Avail. Jul 16

$3,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 77-103 · Avail. now

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonewood Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Fabulous interior and exterior renovations in progress now - Be one of the first to experience the elevated lifestyle!Stonewood Gardens Apartments—the place that is the epitome of the Southern California lifestyle, combining the most elevated amenities with a sought-after Point Loma location. Our apartments for rent in San Diego, CA, are upgraded to fit the needs of the urban beach lovers who seek meaning in a special home. Pets allowed. Delight yourself in the warm atmosphere of our shared community spaces and let them be the perfect backdrop for your leisure activities. The gorgeous clubhouse is perfect for you to host friendly gatherings and so is the outdoor socializing area currently being expanded to include an incredible outdoor fireplace. Not one, but two resort-inspired swimming pools become the refreshing retreats you crave on warm summer days, along with an elite indoor outdoor fitness center, laundry facilities, high-speed internet, and flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Variable
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom); $600 (2 Bedroom); $800 (3 Bedroom) O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $450
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $45
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $45
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Additional spaces available for $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonewood Gardens have any available units?
Stonewood Gardens has 3 units available starting at $1,928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonewood Gardens have?
Some of Stonewood Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonewood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Stonewood Gardens is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 6 weeks FREE Rent!* *Restrictions apply. Contact our leasing team for more information.
Is Stonewood Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonewood Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Stonewood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Stonewood Gardens offers parking.
Does Stonewood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonewood Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonewood Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Stonewood Gardens has a pool.
Does Stonewood Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Stonewood Gardens has accessible units.
Does Stonewood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonewood Gardens has units with dishwashers.
