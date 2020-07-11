Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Fabulous interior and exterior renovations in progress now - Be one of the first to experience the elevated lifestyle!Stonewood Gardens Apartments—the place that is the epitome of the Southern California lifestyle, combining the most elevated amenities with a sought-after Point Loma location. Our apartments for rent in San Diego, CA, are upgraded to fit the needs of the urban beach lovers who seek meaning in a special home. Pets allowed. Delight yourself in the warm atmosphere of our shared community spaces and let them be the perfect backdrop for your leisure activities. The gorgeous clubhouse is perfect for you to host friendly gatherings and so is the outdoor socializing area currently being expanded to include an incredible outdoor fireplace. Not one, but two resort-inspired swimming pools become the refreshing retreats you crave on warm summer days, along with an elite indoor outdoor fitness center, laundry facilities, high-speed internet, and flexible lease terms.