college west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
321 Apartments for rent in College West, San Diego, CA
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,834
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5430 Baja Dr
5430 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1700 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house walk to SDSU. Upgraded Kitchen with Newer cabinets & Granite counter tops. 2x Fridge, New Gas Stove now installed, washer Dryer and Microwave Included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5744 Mary Lane Dr
5744 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1764 sqft
Re-renting for Students who are not coming to San Diego due to COVID I need to re-rent it for them!!! This is an A+ Location for SDSU Campus proximity! Well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single-story with over 1700 square feet, beautiful hardwood
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5055 Collwood Blvd
5055 Collwood Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
971 sqft
Secured building w/gated parking, beautiful two bedroom two bath upgraded unit w/granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, deep dual stainless steel sinks & under cabinet kitchen lighting.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5663 Campanile Way
5663 Campanile Way, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Clean, renovated house with large backyard IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD within walking distance to SDSU. Home features 4 bedrooms PLUS additional huge bonus room ideal for bedroom, entertainment room, etc.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4715 Soria Dr
4715 Soria Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito - Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito! Tons of Natural Light Two Large Bedrooms with closets Two Full Bathrooms Hardwood Floors Throughout Double Doorway in "Dining Room"
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4851 Collwood Blvd. #B
4851 Collwood Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bath Located in heart of San Diego - Two bedroom condo with a two bathroom located on second floor. Spacious living room attached to an outdoor patio. Condo was recently updated in the bathroom and kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5220 Joan Ct
5220 Joan Court, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1539 sqft
Nice & spacious home walking distance to SDSU. This home features new exterior paint, real hardwood floors, NO CARPETS!! Large private rear yard & patio. 2 car attached Garage and Large Driveway.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07
5540 Lindo Paseo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
701 sqft
5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 Available 08/01/20 Walk to SDSU Campus 2bd/2bth Apartment! - Walk to class at San Diego State University! This apartment is perfect for college students attending SDSU.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5567 Mary Lane Dr
5567 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
6 bedroom, 3 fully Remodeled bathrooms, 2 car garage with a New HOT TUB across the street from SDSU Campus. Never miss a class at this home directly across the street from San Diego State University Campus.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5422 Redding Rd
5422 Redding Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1960 sqft
Spacious 3B+Office/2.5BA w/ Large Yard, W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3B+Office/2.5BA House available for lease in the College Area of San Diego.
Results within 1 mile of College West
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,166
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4310 54TH ST. #202
4310 54th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225
10425 Caminito Cuervo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1037 sqft
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 Available 08/17/20 Back on the Market! Mission Valley Beauty! Call today Move in Tomorrow! - This wonderful two bedroom two bath condo is located in a highly desirable area in Mission Valley.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4912 63rd Street
4912 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2180 sqft
4912 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 College Area House - Close to SDSU - 4 Bedrooms - - College Area Rental - Tile & Wood Floors - Great For Students - Close to SDSU - Large Rooms - Two Car Garage, Plus Driveway Parking - Central A/C - Upgraded
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4051 Hegg St
4051 Hegg Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
College Area House For Rent - Property Id: 305787 Property Attributes 3 Bed/1 Full bath Kitchen, Family room, Large covered patio Large front and back yard Heater,Refrigerator,Stove, and Garbage disposal Washer and dryer hook up Near Shopping and
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10760 Caminito Bravura
10760 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1334 sqft
Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community - Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community. This townhome has been totally remodeled.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4346 52nd St #7
4346 52nd Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5126 Gary Street
5126 Gary Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1333 sqft
5126 Gary Street Available 08/14/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom home available soon in College Area East!! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath house on a quiet cul-de-sac in College Area East.
