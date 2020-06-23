9971 Scripps Westview Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Imagine yourself relaxing in your private living room or patio w/ breathtaking; gorgeous sunset view; no building behind; If you've ever wanted to experience 5 star resort style living-look no further, Scripps Terraces offers it all. Spacious Open floor plan with dual master suites;gorgeous kitchen that opens to the living room with a fireplace;Tasteful neutral decor;laundry in unit; 1 car garage, close to Miramar,Sorrento Valley,Qualcomm;Aliante Univ, UCSD;schools, parks,shops,trails & EZ freeway access