966 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108 Mission Valley
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
966 Camino De La Reina #85 Available 01/10/20 Your Balcony looks out to the River! Serene and Park like in the city! - This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is nestled near the San Diego River and will sure entice anyone to take a stroll and see what San Diego living has to offer.
Entering this small gated community you will see a beautiful fountain with well manicured landscape. Drive by the community pool with sparkling water and into your 2 car garage with plenty of cabinets and a full size washer & dryer.
Access from the garage leads you upstairs and into the kitchen area with maple hardwood flooring and in the 1/2 bathroom with Terra Cotta tiled flooring. The Kitchen has white appliances and plenty storage space with a great floor plan.
In the living room you have a fireplace for those wintery nights and mantle to fit a plasma TV for those "movie nights" in. The balcony is located off the kitchen with a built in Barbeque for those summer nights of entertaining.
Upstairs find your dual master bedrooms with master bathroom suites with terra cotta tiled flooring. The bedrooms have great closet space with Berber carpeting throughout. One of the master bedrooms features 6 "Bose speakers" for that Hi-Definition sound!
This newer community is walking distance to the shopping mall and walking distance to great restaurants that Mission Valley has to offer! This unit is in a awesome location over looking the San Diego River.
Renters Insurance required!
(RLNE5350216)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
