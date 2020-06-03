9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Condo in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:

This beautifully remodeled single-story condo has all the “bells and whistles” with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and approx. 1127 sq. ft. and has many impressive features and amenities such as all new wood plank laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining areas, newer carpeting in all three bedrooms, decorator paint and window treatments; the kitchen has all major appliances including the refrigerator and stacking washer/dryer and all-new “quiet close” cabinetry, granite counter tops, and separate dining area. Both bathrooms have been remodeled as well with new vanities, plumbing fixtures and flooring and is in move-in ready condition now! It rests on the second floor of a 2-story building with no one above you! Additional impressive features include 2 separate private balconies, gas fire place in living room, new stainless steel “farm-style” sink in kitchen, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, 2 reserved parking spots – one covered and one uncovered, A/C, lots of windows making it light and bright and lots of storage! Part of the award-winning Poway Unified School District and conveniently located near the 56 and 15 freeways for an easy commute, with upscale shopping, parks, walking/biking trails and numerous additional community amenities nearby. Water and Trash pick-up included in the rental amount. One small pet considered with prior approval from the owner and no smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



