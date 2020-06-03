All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204

9469 Fairgrove Lane · (858) 239-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9469 Fairgrove Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Remodeled Condo in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/5eec0c5090
Or call 858-239-0600

This beautifully remodeled single-story condo has all the “bells and whistles” with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and approx. 1127 sq. ft. and has many impressive features and amenities such as all new wood plank laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining areas, newer carpeting in all three bedrooms, decorator paint and window treatments; the kitchen has all major appliances including the refrigerator and stacking washer/dryer and all-new “quiet close” cabinetry, granite counter tops, and separate dining area. Both bathrooms have been remodeled as well with new vanities, plumbing fixtures and flooring and is in move-in ready condition now! It rests on the second floor of a 2-story building with no one above you! Additional impressive features include 2 separate private balconies, gas fire place in living room, new stainless steel “farm-style” sink in kitchen, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, 2 reserved parking spots – one covered and one uncovered, A/C, lots of windows making it light and bright and lots of storage! Part of the award-winning Poway Unified School District and conveniently located near the 56 and 15 freeways for an easy commute, with upscale shopping, parks, walking/biking trails and numerous additional community amenities nearby. Water and Trash pick-up included in the rental amount. One small pet considered with prior approval from the owner and no smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.
Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4362655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 have any available units?
9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 have?
Some of 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 does offer parking.
Does 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9469 Fairgrove Lane, Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
