899 Kettner Blvd

One bedroom apartment in downtown San Diego ready to move in February 1st. The current lease is until June 2020 with a likely potential to extend. Comes fully furnished with everything you need including washer/dryer in unit. Rent is and parking in the building garage is Caddy corner from Santa Fe train station, this is literally the best place to live in downtown San Diego! Lowest rent you will find in this area for a fully furnished apartment.



The apartment is furnished with a queen size tempurpedic bed, the living room has a couch sofa that pulls out into a queen size tempurpedic bed, 42 TV, high top dining table, outdoor sectional couch on balcony, dresser with 6 drawers and closet space. Utilities are typically and if you like we can work that into the rent to keep everything under my name to keep it easier.

Broadway Athletic Club is right next door, best gym in SD, great yoga and bootcamp classes, rooftop pool, indoor and outdoor gym, I am able to get a discounted rate for the tenant moving in.