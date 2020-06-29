All apartments in San Diego
899 Kettner Blvd

899 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

899 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
One bedroom apartment in downtown San Diego ready to move in February 1st. The current lease is until June 2020 with a likely potential to extend. Comes fully furnished with everything you need including washer/dryer in unit. Rent is and parking in the building garage is Caddy corner from Santa Fe train station, this is literally the best place to live in downtown San Diego! Lowest rent you will find in this area for a fully furnished apartment.

The apartment is furnished with a queen size tempurpedic bed, the living room has a couch sofa that pulls out into a queen size tempurpedic bed, 42 TV, high top dining table, outdoor sectional couch on balcony, dresser with 6 drawers and closet space. Utilities are typically and if you like we can work that into the rent to keep everything under my name to keep it easier.
Broadway Athletic Club is right next door, best gym in SD, great yoga and bootcamp classes, rooftop pool, indoor and outdoor gym, I am able to get a discounted rate for the tenant moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Kettner Blvd have any available units?
899 Kettner Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 Kettner Blvd have?
Some of 899 Kettner Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Kettner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
899 Kettner Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Kettner Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 899 Kettner Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 899 Kettner Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 899 Kettner Blvd offers parking.
Does 899 Kettner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 Kettner Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Kettner Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 899 Kettner Blvd has a pool.
Does 899 Kettner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 899 Kettner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Kettner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 899 Kettner Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

