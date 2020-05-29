Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool media room

8914 Caminito Vera Available 04/15/19 Mira Mesa 8914 Caminito Vera. Great Location, Close to All, Located in Mesa Village - Quaint single level town home conveniently located near schools, shopping, movie theater and restaurants.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2943543)