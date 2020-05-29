All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8914 Caminito Vera

8914 Caminito Vera · No Longer Available
Location

8914 Caminito Vera, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
8914 Caminito Vera Available 04/15/19 Mira Mesa 8914 Caminito Vera. Great Location, Close to All, Located in Mesa Village - Quaint single level town home conveniently located near schools, shopping, movie theater and restaurants.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2943543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 Caminito Vera have any available units?
8914 Caminito Vera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8914 Caminito Vera have?
Some of 8914 Caminito Vera's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8914 Caminito Vera currently offering any rent specials?
8914 Caminito Vera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 Caminito Vera pet-friendly?
No, 8914 Caminito Vera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8914 Caminito Vera offer parking?
Yes, 8914 Caminito Vera offers parking.
Does 8914 Caminito Vera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8914 Caminito Vera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 Caminito Vera have a pool?
Yes, 8914 Caminito Vera has a pool.
Does 8914 Caminito Vera have accessible units?
No, 8914 Caminito Vera does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 Caminito Vera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8914 Caminito Vera has units with dishwashers.
