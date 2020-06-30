8233 Station Village Lane #2211

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 baths condo in Lido! - Well managed community offers great amenities

Pool, Spa, Club house as well as fully equipped gym

Jogging/path along the community



Excellent location!

In the heart of San Diego

Easy access to freeways and yet quiet!

Within reach to shopping centers, like Mission Valley, Fashion Valley

As you may aware that Mission Valley is a very unique community

Offers entertainment, restaurants, shopping, schools and many many more

Surely offers great convenience of urban amenities as well as resort style living



Impress by the great spacious offered

Great and smooth floor plan

with inviting living room dinning room as well as open kitchen

private patio off the well equipped kitchen

all 3 rooms are spacious and well designed

You have to see to appreciate all



PLEASE NOTE THIS UNIT HAS 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS.



Call today to set the showing time to check this out

Top Notch Realty Inc. 858-715-0688

or send text to 619-560-7199 include the address in your message



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5482939)