8233 Station Village Lane #2211

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 baths condo in Lido! - Well managed community offers great amenities
Pool, Spa, Club house as well as fully equipped gym
Jogging/path along the community
Excellent location!
In the heart of San Diego
Easy access to freeways and yet quiet!
Within reach to shopping centers, like Mission Valley, Fashion Valley
As you may aware that Mission Valley is a very unique community
Offers entertainment, restaurants, shopping, schools and many many more
Surely offers great convenience of urban amenities as well as resort style living
Impress by the great spacious offered
Great and smooth floor plan
with inviting living room dinning room as well as open kitchen
private patio off the well equipped kitchen
all 3 rooms are spacious and well designed
You have to see to appreciate all
PLEASE NOTE THIS UNIT HAS 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS.
Call today to set the showing time to check this out
No Pets Allowed
