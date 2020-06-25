Amenities
803 Toulon Court Available 08/30/19 Fully Furnished 9 Month Rental - 4 Brm 1 Block From Beach /Bay in Mission Beach!!! - This Beautiful Fully Furnished, 3-level home is located right between Mission Beach and Mission Bay. Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Walk to local restaurants and activities. Includes 2-car garage. Washer and dryer inside property. This is a must see!!!
Offered only as Fully Furnished
9-Month Lease Term: 8/30/2019 to 5/31/2020
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Sorry, no pets.
Co-signers will be considered to meet income requirement.
***This unit is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the resident.***
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4828935)