Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

803 Toulon Court

803 Toulon Court · No Longer Available
Location

803 Toulon Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
803 Toulon Court Available 08/30/19 Fully Furnished 9 Month Rental - 4 Brm 1 Block From Beach /Bay in Mission Beach!!! - This Beautiful Fully Furnished, 3-level home is located right between Mission Beach and Mission Bay. Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Walk to local restaurants and activities. Includes 2-car garage. Washer and dryer inside property. This is a must see!!!

Offered only as Fully Furnished
9-Month Lease Term: 8/30/2019 to 5/31/2020
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Sorry, no pets.

Co-signers will be considered to meet income requirement.

***This unit is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the resident.***

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Toulon Court have any available units?
803 Toulon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Toulon Court have?
Some of 803 Toulon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Toulon Court currently offering any rent specials?
803 Toulon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Toulon Court pet-friendly?
No, 803 Toulon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 803 Toulon Court offer parking?
Yes, 803 Toulon Court offers parking.
Does 803 Toulon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Toulon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Toulon Court have a pool?
No, 803 Toulon Court does not have a pool.
Does 803 Toulon Court have accessible units?
No, 803 Toulon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Toulon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Toulon Court has units with dishwashers.
