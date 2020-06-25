Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

803 Toulon Court Available 08/30/19 Fully Furnished 9 Month Rental - 4 Brm 1 Block From Beach /Bay in Mission Beach!!! - This Beautiful Fully Furnished, 3-level home is located right between Mission Beach and Mission Bay. Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Walk to local restaurants and activities. Includes 2-car garage. Washer and dryer inside property. This is a must see!!!



Offered only as Fully Furnished

9-Month Lease Term: 8/30/2019 to 5/31/2020

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Parking: 2-Car Garage

No Smoking

Sorry, no pets.



Co-signers will be considered to meet income requirement.



***This unit is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the resident.***



