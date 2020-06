Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

7948 Mission Center Ct. J Available 04/05/19 Mission Valley: Spacious Updated Studio w/Private Patio and Community Pool - Spacious Studio in Great Central Location in Mission Valley!



Updated Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counters

Tile Floors

Large Closet

Private Enclosed Patio



Community Pool/Jacuzzi

BBQ Area

Laundry on site



1 Assigned Parking Spot in Carport



Close to Stores, Restaurants, Shopping Centers/Malls, and much more!



Please call/text Dustyn to view: 760-994-6430



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management



(RLNE2919455)