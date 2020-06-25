All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7772 Chadamy Way
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

7772 Chadamy Way

7772 Chadamy Way · No Longer Available
Location

7772 Chadamy Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Maricel Community - - Maricel Community
- Tile Floors
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- 1 Full Bedroom and Bathroom Downstairs
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Laundry Room Located Upstairs
- Large Master Suite
- Central Heat and Air Conditioning
- Gated Community
- 2 Car Garage

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7772 Chadamy Way have any available units?
7772 Chadamy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7772 Chadamy Way have?
Some of 7772 Chadamy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7772 Chadamy Way currently offering any rent specials?
7772 Chadamy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7772 Chadamy Way pet-friendly?
No, 7772 Chadamy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7772 Chadamy Way offer parking?
Yes, 7772 Chadamy Way offers parking.
Does 7772 Chadamy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7772 Chadamy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7772 Chadamy Way have a pool?
No, 7772 Chadamy Way does not have a pool.
Does 7772 Chadamy Way have accessible units?
No, 7772 Chadamy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7772 Chadamy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7772 Chadamy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
