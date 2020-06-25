7772 Chadamy Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Maricel Community - - Maricel Community

- Tile Floors

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- 1 Full Bedroom and Bathroom Downstairs

- Frig Included

- Washer/Dryer Included

- Laundry Room Located Upstairs

- Large Master Suite

- Central Heat and Air Conditioning

- Gated Community

- 2 Car Garage



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5203238)