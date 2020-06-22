All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Front Street

700 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

700 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Horton Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Rarefied opportunity to enjoy the convenience of city living San Diego style with easy access to all of the business, social, cultural and lifestyle experiences that abound in the only U.S. - World's Smart Cities by National Geographic. Truly a grand-scaled luminous home with surprising seamless indoor/outdoor living. Terrace Residence 804 is one of a kind, designed as a lower floor penthouse. Classic detail finishes with gallery and wall space to showcase art-filled collections and treasures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Front Street have any available units?
700 Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Front Street have?
Some of 700 Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 700 Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 700 Front Street offer parking?
No, 700 Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 700 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Front Street have a pool?
Yes, 700 Front Street has a pool.
Does 700 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 700 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Front Street has units with dishwashers.
