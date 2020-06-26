6749 Kenmar Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Newer Build 4B/3.5BA House w/ Large Yard and 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!!



Gorgeous 4B/3.5BA house available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 2,800 SF of living space over two levels. Built in 2017! Open living room and kitchen feature large windows providing great natural light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Guest bathroom and guest bedroom with attached bathroom located downstairs. Large bonus space located upstairs branches into guest and master bedrooms. Laundry room located upstairs with built in cabinetry. Master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub, shower stall and huge patio overlooking backyard. Large wrap around backyard features patio and synthetic grass!



VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaQHKQiwkyE



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $5070

- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only

- AIR CONDITIONING: yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider two pets



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2017



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year)

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



