Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

6749 Kenmar Way

6749 Kenmar Way · No Longer Available
Location

6749 Kenmar Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Newer Build 4B/3.5BA House w/ Large Yard and 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

Gorgeous 4B/3.5BA house available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 2,800 SF of living space over two levels. Built in 2017! Open living room and kitchen feature large windows providing great natural light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Guest bathroom and guest bedroom with attached bathroom located downstairs. Large bonus space located upstairs branches into guest and master bedrooms. Laundry room located upstairs with built in cabinetry. Master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub, shower stall and huge patio overlooking backyard. Large wrap around backyard features patio and synthetic grass!

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaQHKQiwkyE

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

Video tour:SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $5070
- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only
- AIR CONDITIONING: yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider two pets

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2017

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year)
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4959263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6749 Kenmar Way have any available units?
6749 Kenmar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6749 Kenmar Way have?
Some of 6749 Kenmar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6749 Kenmar Way currently offering any rent specials?
6749 Kenmar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6749 Kenmar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6749 Kenmar Way is pet friendly.
Does 6749 Kenmar Way offer parking?
Yes, 6749 Kenmar Way offers parking.
Does 6749 Kenmar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6749 Kenmar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6749 Kenmar Way have a pool?
No, 6749 Kenmar Way does not have a pool.
Does 6749 Kenmar Way have accessible units?
No, 6749 Kenmar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6749 Kenmar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6749 Kenmar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
