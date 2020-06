Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Very Large town home high above Fashion Valley - This 3 story, 3BR, 3BA townhome is located high above the Fashion Valley in The Vistas at Fashion Hills complex. Located on a cul de sac close to the tennis court and pool. 2 car garage, large balcony off the kitchen with a great view. Available for immediate move in.



(RLNE4776539)