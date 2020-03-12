All apartments in San Diego
670 20th St
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

670 20th St

670 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

670 20th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Golden Hills Victorian home, 2 bed ++ 2 bath Super Cool! Large lot. - Enjoy this Historic Queen Anne Victorian home which has been lovingly restored! Details abound inside and out! Detailed woodwork throughout with original fireplace, parlor pocket doors, stained glass, high ceilings in large rooms. 3 levels, lots of square feet, New appliances, large backyard, and 2 parking spaces.
New flooring too!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com.
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4652770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 20th St have any available units?
670 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 20th St have?
Some of 670 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
670 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 670 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 670 20th St does offer parking.
Does 670 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 20th St have a pool?
No, 670 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 670 20th St have accessible units?
No, 670 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 670 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 20th St has units with dishwashers.
