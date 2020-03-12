670 20th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Golden Hills Victorian home, 2 bed ++ 2 bath Super Cool! Large lot. - Enjoy this Historic Queen Anne Victorian home which has been lovingly restored! Details abound inside and out! Detailed woodwork throughout with original fireplace, parlor pocket doors, stained glass, high ceilings in large rooms. 3 levels, lots of square feet, New appliances, large backyard, and 2 parking spaces.

New flooring too!

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com.

DRE#01836754



(RLNE4652770)