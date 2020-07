650 Columbia

Amenities

THIS SEXY SWANKY CONDO IS THE EPITOME OF DOWNTOWN LIVING! RICH MAHOGANY WOOD FLOORS CREATING A LUXURIOUS FEEL! IT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS & A NOOK FOR AN OFFICE! SEDUCTIVE KITCHEN HAS ZEBRA WOOD CABINETS, INDUCTION COOKTOP-LOOKS LIKE ELECTRIC COOKS LIKE GAS & OPENS INTO THE LIVING ROOM W/ELEGANT LIGHTING. CHANDELIER ACCENTUATES THIS LOVELY DINING AREA W/BACKDROP OF THE CITY. MASTER BEDROOM IS POSH W/LARGE WALK IN CLOSET & PATIO ACCESS. LAUNDRY ROOM W/VANITY SINK, 2 PARKING SPACES & PRIVATE PATIO! Dogs OK Cats OK Six Months Lease