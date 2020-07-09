6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232

Amenities

cable included garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included carpet recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious 1BDRM in The Bluffs Complex - Spacious one bedroom unit at the west end of Mission Valley and across the street from Riverwalk golf course. A short walk to the trolley, Mission Bay Park, Fashion Valley Shopping Center, YMCA and dining. This unit overlooks the interior courtyard and pool area. Tropical feel, with winding paths. Tennis, pools, gym, spa, clubhouse.



- new carpet, foyer laminate, and paint in 2019

- resurfaced bathtub 2019

- upgraded bathroom vanity

- upgraded kitchen

- 1 assigned parking space in gated garage

- water, sewer, and cable included



Available July!

Please call our office to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5873164)