6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232

6304 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Linda Vista

Amenities

cable included
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 1BDRM in The Bluffs Complex - Spacious one bedroom unit at the west end of Mission Valley and across the street from Riverwalk golf course. A short walk to the trolley, Mission Bay Park, Fashion Valley Shopping Center, YMCA and dining. This unit overlooks the interior courtyard and pool area. Tropical feel, with winding paths. Tennis, pools, gym, spa, clubhouse.

- new carpet, foyer laminate, and paint in 2019
- resurfaced bathtub 2019
- upgraded bathroom vanity
- upgraded kitchen
- 1 assigned parking space in gated garage
- water, sewer, and cable included

Available July!
Please call our office to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5873164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 have any available units?
6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 have?
Some of 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232's amenities include cable included, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 offers parking.
Does 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 have a pool?
Yes, 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 has a pool.
Does 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 have accessible units?
No, 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Friars Rd. Unit 232 does not have units with dishwashers.
