All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5995 Dandridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5995 Dandridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5995 Dandridge Lane

5995 Dandridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5995 Dandridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Second level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with new paint throughout and new vinyl flooring on the building corner. Each bedroom has private access to their bathrooms, large closets, and they're separated by the living spaces. One bedroom has a private balcony. Large living room with an open dining area by the kitchen. Small balcony off the living room with an extra storage closet. Laundry included inside the unit. Central HVAC included.

Water and trash are included with the rent.
Residents responsible for SDG&E.
One tandem parking space included.
No pets allowed.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/703608
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/201fbfde-ec6f-44e9-a8cb-3a490ad6b7c3

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5995 Dandridge Lane have any available units?
5995 Dandridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5995 Dandridge Lane have?
Some of 5995 Dandridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5995 Dandridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5995 Dandridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 Dandridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 Dandridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5995 Dandridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5995 Dandridge Lane offers parking.
Does 5995 Dandridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5995 Dandridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 Dandridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5995 Dandridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5995 Dandridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5995 Dandridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 Dandridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5995 Dandridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University