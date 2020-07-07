5995 Dandridge Lane

Amenities

Second level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with new paint throughout and new vinyl flooring on the building corner. Each bedroom has private access to their bathrooms, large closets, and they're separated by the living spaces. One bedroom has a private balcony. Large living room with an open dining area by the kitchen. Small balcony off the living room with an extra storage closet. Laundry included inside the unit. Central HVAC included.



Water and trash are included with the rent.

Residents responsible for SDG&E.

One tandem parking space included.

No pets allowed.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/703608

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/201fbfde-ec6f-44e9-a8cb-3a490ad6b7c3



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



