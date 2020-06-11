All apartments in San Diego
5865 Friars Rd

5865 Friars Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

5865 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
This is an excellent condo in one of the best areas in San Diego. It contains everything up to six responsibles would need to enjoy themselves. All one has to bring is their tooth brush and paste. There are three HD TV sets, two flat screens and one with cd player. There is also a washer and dryer inside the unit. The complex contains five buildings, each building have four floors and two elevators. This condo is on the third floor of building #3, hence it is shielded from any street or tram noise. Very near to the airport (minus the noise), down town, Mission Beach, Old Town, Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Bay and SeaWorld. There are two swimming pools, two spas, people/men saunas, hand ball court, a gym and two tennis courts, It sits on the famous River Walk 27 hole golf course, You can not beat this deal. We will entertain discounts for any log term renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 Friars Rd have any available units?
5865 Friars Rd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5865 Friars Rd have?
Some of 5865 Friars Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 Friars Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5865 Friars Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 Friars Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5865 Friars Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5865 Friars Rd offer parking?
No, 5865 Friars Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5865 Friars Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5865 Friars Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 Friars Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5865 Friars Rd has a pool.
Does 5865 Friars Rd have accessible units?
No, 5865 Friars Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 Friars Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5865 Friars Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
