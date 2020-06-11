5865 Friars Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym pool sauna tennis court

This is an excellent condo in one of the best areas in San Diego. It contains everything up to six responsibles would need to enjoy themselves. All one has to bring is their tooth brush and paste. There are three HD TV sets, two flat screens and one with cd player. There is also a washer and dryer inside the unit. The complex contains five buildings, each building have four floors and two elevators. This condo is on the third floor of building #3, hence it is shielded from any street or tram noise. Very near to the airport (minus the noise), down town, Mission Beach, Old Town, Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Bay and SeaWorld. There are two swimming pools, two spas, people/men saunas, hand ball court, a gym and two tennis courts, It sits on the famous River Walk 27 hole golf course, You can not beat this deal. We will entertain discounts for any log term renter.