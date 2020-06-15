Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Available 08/03/20 Clean, renovated house with large backyard IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD within walking distance to SDSU. Home features 4 bedrooms PLUS additional huge bonus room ideal for bedroom, entertainment room, etc. The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is freshly painted with updated flooring, renovated kitchen and bathrooms with upgraded countertops, AIR CONDITIONING, energy efficient vinyl windows, a large fenced-in yard, a detached two car garage with washer and dryer, and two additional uncovered parking spaces. B permits for street parking available from the City. Available for one year lease beginning on or about August 3, 2020. Application, credit check and application fee required for all applicants and co-signers. Small pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent.



Copy and paste this URL into a new browser to view a 3D virtual tour of the house: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yMYhhfBomwZ



Complete online request or contact to set up a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5663-campanile-way-san-diego-ca-92115-usa/a757cbb1-ee2a-4535-821e-d9111549a78d



(RLNE5613423)