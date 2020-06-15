All apartments in San Diego
5663 Campanile Way

Location

5663 Campanile Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $4200 · Avail. Aug 3

$4,200

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/03/20 Clean, renovated house with large backyard IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD within walking distance to SDSU. Home features 4 bedrooms PLUS additional huge bonus room ideal for bedroom, entertainment room, etc. The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is freshly painted with updated flooring, renovated kitchen and bathrooms with upgraded countertops, AIR CONDITIONING, energy efficient vinyl windows, a large fenced-in yard, a detached two car garage with washer and dryer, and two additional uncovered parking spaces. B permits for street parking available from the City. Available for one year lease beginning on or about August 3, 2020. Application, credit check and application fee required for all applicants and co-signers. Small pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent.

Copy and paste this URL into a new browser to view a 3D virtual tour of the house: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yMYhhfBomwZ

Complete online request or contact to set up a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5663-campanile-way-san-diego-ca-92115-usa/a757cbb1-ee2a-4535-821e-d9111549a78d

(RLNE5613423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5663 Campanile Way have any available units?
5663 Campanile Way has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5663 Campanile Way have?
Some of 5663 Campanile Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5663 Campanile Way currently offering any rent specials?
5663 Campanile Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5663 Campanile Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5663 Campanile Way is pet friendly.
Does 5663 Campanile Way offer parking?
Yes, 5663 Campanile Way does offer parking.
Does 5663 Campanile Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5663 Campanile Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5663 Campanile Way have a pool?
No, 5663 Campanile Way does not have a pool.
Does 5663 Campanile Way have accessible units?
No, 5663 Campanile Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5663 Campanile Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5663 Campanile Way has units with dishwashers.
