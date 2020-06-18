Amenities

5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 Available 08/01/20 Walk to SDSU Campus 2bd/2bth Apartment! - Walk to class at San Diego State University! This apartment is perfect for college students attending SDSU. The apartment is a 2 bedroom / 2 bath downstairs unit with a small patio located steps away from campus located in Campus Walk Complex. The unit is located in a gated community with 2 assigned underground tandem parking spots. The apartment is walking distance to Campus, many restaurants, grocery stores, Viejas Arena, public transportation, and much more! Up to one small pet is allowed with additional monthly pet rent. Please contact our office to schedule a time to view the unit at (619) 295-1100. To view our vacancy list, please visit our website at www.cethron.com.



