Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07

5540 Lindo Paseo · (619) 295-1100 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5540 Lindo Paseo, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 Available 08/01/20 Walk to SDSU Campus 2bd/2bth Apartment! - Walk to class at San Diego State University! This apartment is perfect for college students attending SDSU. The apartment is a 2 bedroom / 2 bath downstairs unit with a small patio located steps away from campus located in Campus Walk Complex. The unit is located in a gated community with 2 assigned underground tandem parking spots. The apartment is walking distance to Campus, many restaurants, grocery stores, Viejas Arena, public transportation, and much more! Up to one small pet is allowed with additional monthly pet rent. Please contact our office to schedule a time to view the unit at (619) 295-1100. To view our vacancy list, please visit our website at www.cethron.com.

(RLNE5119647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 have any available units?
5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 is pet friendly.
Does 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 does offer parking.
Does 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 have a pool?
No, 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 have accessible units?
No, 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5540 Lindo Paseo Unit 07 does not have units with air conditioning.
