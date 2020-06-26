All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

5436 Mantua Ct

5436 Mantua Court · No Longer Available
Location

5436 Mantua Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Traditional 1 Story Tierrasanta Home - 3BR 2BA 1412 Sq. ft Traditional home on Cul-de-Sac in Tierrasanta
Central AC/Heat
Vinyl Floors Throughout
Full New Paint Throughout
Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Double Oven, NEW Stainless-Steel Refrigerator coming soon!
Breakfast Nook off Kitchen
Living Room with vaulted ceilings plenty of light and wood burning fireplace
Spacious Master with great size walk-in closet and en-suite
Hall bath with wood vanity and soaking tub/shower
Wood French Slider to Fully fenced Backyard perfect for entertaining
Attached 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer hookups and driveway
Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut, Santo Sushi and Round Table Pizza
Near Tierrasanta Community Park, Roadrunner Park and Easting Park.
Nearby schools include Tierrasanta Elementary School, Serra High School and Vista Grande Elementary School.
Available NOW!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Gardener included
Non-Smoking Property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5694655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Mantua Ct have any available units?
5436 Mantua Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 Mantua Ct have?
Some of 5436 Mantua Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Mantua Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Mantua Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Mantua Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 Mantua Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5436 Mantua Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5436 Mantua Ct offers parking.
Does 5436 Mantua Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 Mantua Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Mantua Ct have a pool?
No, 5436 Mantua Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Mantua Ct have accessible units?
No, 5436 Mantua Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Mantua Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5436 Mantua Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
