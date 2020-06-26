5436 Mantua Ct

Amenities

Traditional 1 Story Tierrasanta Home - 3BR 2BA 1412 Sq. ft Traditional home on Cul-de-Sac in Tierrasanta

Central AC/Heat

Vinyl Floors Throughout

Full New Paint Throughout

Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Double Oven, NEW Stainless-Steel Refrigerator coming soon!

Breakfast Nook off Kitchen

Living Room with vaulted ceilings plenty of light and wood burning fireplace

Spacious Master with great size walk-in closet and en-suite

Hall bath with wood vanity and soaking tub/shower

Wood French Slider to Fully fenced Backyard perfect for entertaining

Attached 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer hookups and driveway

Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut, Santo Sushi and Round Table Pizza

Near Tierrasanta Community Park, Roadrunner Park and Easting Park.

Nearby schools include Tierrasanta Elementary School, Serra High School and Vista Grande Elementary School.

Available NOW!

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Gardener included

Non-Smoking Property

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



