5436 Mantua Ct

Amenities
Traditional 1 Story Tierrasanta Home - 3BR 2BA 1412 Sq. ft Traditional home on Cul-de-Sac in Tierrasanta
Central AC/Heat
Vinyl Floors Throughout
Full New Paint Throughout
Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Double Oven, NEW Stainless-Steel Refrigerator coming soon!
Breakfast Nook off Kitchen
Living Room with vaulted ceilings plenty of light and wood burning fireplace
Spacious Master with great size walk-in closet and en-suite
Hall bath with wood vanity and soaking tub/shower
Wood French Slider to Fully fenced Backyard perfect for entertaining
Attached 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer hookups and driveway
Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut, Santo Sushi and Round Table Pizza
Near Tierrasanta Community Park, Roadrunner Park and Easting Park.
Nearby schools include Tierrasanta Elementary School, Serra High School and Vista Grande Elementary School.
Available NOW!
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Gardener included
Non-Smoking Property
