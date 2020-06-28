All apartments in San Diego
5215 Camino Playa Malaga

5215 Camino Playa Malaga · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Camino Playa Malaga, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5215 Camino Playa Malaga Available 09/15/19 BEAUTIFUL TIERRASANTA HOME! CLOSE TO ALL! ACT NOW! PETS OK! - This gorgeous and spacious 4BR, 2.5BA Tierrasanta home has 2,000 sq. ft and is ready for you to call home! With a spacious backyard and a pergola to relax under to enjoy these summer nights. This property will not last long!!! Act now!!

Close to shopping and restaurants!

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Washer
- Dryer
- Air Conditioning
- Central Heat
- Tile Floor
- Family Room
- Laundry Area- Garage
- Yard
- Cable- Ready
- Cozy Fireplace
- Custom Kitchen Cabinetry
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Loft
- Attached Two Car Garage

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Tierrasanta Norte Patio HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1990
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

*TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets 35 lbs. or under negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant can activate security system with permit and at tenants expense
- Tenant pays for all utilities including: water, gas, electric, trash, sewer, cable, internet, gardener
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5113010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Camino Playa Malaga have any available units?
5215 Camino Playa Malaga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Camino Playa Malaga have?
Some of 5215 Camino Playa Malaga's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Camino Playa Malaga currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Camino Playa Malaga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Camino Playa Malaga pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 Camino Playa Malaga is pet friendly.
Does 5215 Camino Playa Malaga offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Camino Playa Malaga offers parking.
Does 5215 Camino Playa Malaga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 Camino Playa Malaga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Camino Playa Malaga have a pool?
No, 5215 Camino Playa Malaga does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Camino Playa Malaga have accessible units?
No, 5215 Camino Playa Malaga does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Camino Playa Malaga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 Camino Playa Malaga has units with dishwashers.
