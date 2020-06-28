Amenities

5215 Camino Playa Malaga Available 09/15/19 BEAUTIFUL TIERRASANTA HOME! CLOSE TO ALL! ACT NOW! PETS OK! - This gorgeous and spacious 4BR, 2.5BA Tierrasanta home has 2,000 sq. ft and is ready for you to call home! With a spacious backyard and a pergola to relax under to enjoy these summer nights. This property will not last long!!! Act now!!



Close to shopping and restaurants!



- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer

- Air Conditioning

- Central Heat

- Tile Floor

- Family Room

- Laundry Area- Garage

- Yard

- Cable- Ready

- Cozy Fireplace

- Custom Kitchen Cabinetry

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Loft

- Attached Two Car Garage



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Tierrasanta Norte Patio HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1990

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



*TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets 35 lbs. or under negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant can activate security system with permit and at tenants expense

- Tenant pays for all utilities including: water, gas, electric, trash, sewer, cable, internet, gardener

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



