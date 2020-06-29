5137 Leo Street

Amenities
5137 Leo St.
San Diego, CA 92115
____________________________
AVAILABLE 02/21/2020! Please register for the viewing waitlist here:
Please note the unit is NOT ready for viewing yet. If you register for the wait list, you will be notified as soon as it is ready for viewing.
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/1 bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME
• $1,795 per month
• $1,700 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Utilities not included in rent
• Dog/cat with additional deposit ok
FEATURES:
• One story single family home
• Recently renovated with new cabinets, Quartz counter tops
• New carpet and LVT flooring!
• Freshly painted!
• Large windows throughout to bring it great natural light
• Brand new refrigerator and stove
• 2-car garage with additional driveway parking
• Washer/dryer connections in garage
• Closets throughout the home to give you ample storage space
• Large backyard that is ready for your outdoor entertaining
• Awesome island in the kitchen
• Near SDSU and ALL major freeways
• Great eateries and cafes nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 2/18/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.