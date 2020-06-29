5137 Leo Street

Amenities

5137 Leo St.

San Diego, CA 92115

____________________________



AVAILABLE 02/21/2020! Please register for the viewing waitlist here:



Please note the unit is NOT ready for viewing yet. If you register for the wait list, you will be notified as soon as it is ready for viewing.



DETAILS:



•2 bedroom/1 bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME

• $1,795 per month

• $1,700 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Utilities not included in rent

• Dog/cat with additional deposit ok



FEATURES:



• One story single family home

• Recently renovated with new cabinets, Quartz counter tops

• New carpet and LVT flooring!

• Freshly painted!

• Large windows throughout to bring it great natural light

• Brand new refrigerator and stove

• 2-car garage with additional driveway parking

• Washer/dryer connections in garage

• Closets throughout the home to give you ample storage space

• Large backyard that is ready for your outdoor entertaining

• Awesome island in the kitchen

• Near SDSU and ALL major freeways

• Great eateries and cafes nearby



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 2/18/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.