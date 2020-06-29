All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:03 PM

5137 Leo Street

5137 Leo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5137 Leo Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5137 Leo St.
San Diego, CA 92115
____________________________

AVAILABLE 02/21/2020! Please register for the viewing waitlist here:

Please note the unit is NOT ready for viewing yet. If you register for the wait list, you will be notified as soon as it is ready for viewing.

DETAILS:

•2 bedroom/1 bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME
• $1,795 per month
• $1,700 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Utilities not included in rent
• Dog/cat with additional deposit ok

FEATURES:

• One story single family home
• Recently renovated with new cabinets, Quartz counter tops
• New carpet and LVT flooring!
• Freshly painted!
• Large windows throughout to bring it great natural light
• Brand new refrigerator and stove
• 2-car garage with additional driveway parking
• Washer/dryer connections in garage
• Closets throughout the home to give you ample storage space
• Large backyard that is ready for your outdoor entertaining
• Awesome island in the kitchen
• Near SDSU and ALL major freeways
• Great eateries and cafes nearby

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 2/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Leo Street have any available units?
5137 Leo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5137 Leo Street have?
Some of 5137 Leo Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Leo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Leo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Leo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5137 Leo Street is pet friendly.
Does 5137 Leo Street offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Leo Street offers parking.
Does 5137 Leo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Leo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Leo Street have a pool?
No, 5137 Leo Street does not have a pool.
Does 5137 Leo Street have accessible units?
No, 5137 Leo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Leo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Leo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

