Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

5120 Norris Rd

5120 Norris Road · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Norris Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Historical home in Avocado Estates/ Short term furnished lease - Located in prestigious gated Alvarado Estates in the heart of San Diego this historic designated home designed by Henry Hester offers a warm and welcoming feel upon arrival. Live in this architectural work of art. Park like setting, massive outdoor living space, beautiful pool and spa.

Main home features huge master bedroom with amazing glass shower looking over private courtyard and large dressing areas with separate sinks. Guest bedroom with en suite bath and private courtyard. Bedroom 3 and 4 share a Jack and Jill style bath. Completely detached guest house with bedroom and bath.

Formal dining room with beautiful view of front patio, kitchen breakfast area, kitchen with subzero refrigerator.

The great room opens up to the amazing pool and spa area bringing outdoor living in.

This home was featured in Life Magazine in 1958.

Home is available fully furnished for up to 8 months

Monthly rental $8000 per month
Security Deposit of $9000

Shown by appt only 619 631-7310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5103427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Norris Rd have any available units?
5120 Norris Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Norris Rd have?
Some of 5120 Norris Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Norris Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Norris Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Norris Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5120 Norris Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5120 Norris Rd offer parking?
No, 5120 Norris Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5120 Norris Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Norris Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Norris Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5120 Norris Rd has a pool.
Does 5120 Norris Rd have accessible units?
No, 5120 Norris Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Norris Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Norris Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
