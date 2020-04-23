5120 Norris Rd

Amenities

Historical home in Avocado Estates/ Short term furnished lease - Located in prestigious gated Alvarado Estates in the heart of San Diego this historic designated home designed by Henry Hester offers a warm and welcoming feel upon arrival. Live in this architectural work of art. Park like setting, massive outdoor living space, beautiful pool and spa.



Main home features huge master bedroom with amazing glass shower looking over private courtyard and large dressing areas with separate sinks. Guest bedroom with en suite bath and private courtyard. Bedroom 3 and 4 share a Jack and Jill style bath. Completely detached guest house with bedroom and bath.



Formal dining room with beautiful view of front patio, kitchen breakfast area, kitchen with subzero refrigerator.



The great room opens up to the amazing pool and spa area bringing outdoor living in.



This home was featured in Life Magazine in 1958.



Home is available fully furnished for up to 8 months



Monthly rental $8000 per month

Security Deposit of $9000



Shown by appt only 619 631-7310



No Pets Allowed



