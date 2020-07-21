All apartments in San Diego
5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue

5038 1/2 Brighton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5038 1/2 Brighton Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the heart of Ocean Beach is this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a three unit complex. It has two equal size bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

It has a great kitchen with plenty of storage, hallway cabinetry, carpet, and its own private garage. Large living room. Great cross breeze from the ocean through the unit.

This unit is in a prime location only two blocks away from the beach and a quick bike ride to Sunset Cliffs.

Photos are of like-kind unit.

NO PETS - Sorry!

One-year lease.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please text Debbie at 619.940-5712
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
