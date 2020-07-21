5038 1/2 Brighton Avenue

Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in the heart of Ocean Beach is this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a three unit complex. It has two equal size bedrooms with plenty of closet space.



It has a great kitchen with plenty of storage, hallway cabinetry, carpet, and its own private garage. Large living room. Great cross breeze from the ocean through the unit.



This unit is in a prime location only two blocks away from the beach and a quick bike ride to Sunset Cliffs.



Photos are of like-kind unit.



NO PETS - Sorry!



One-year lease.



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please text Debbie at 619.940-5712

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01865064