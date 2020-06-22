All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
We are offering an upstairs 400 sqft remodel studio apartment at Padre Gardens centrally located with easy access to the 805, 163, 5, 8, and 52 freeways. The complex is located on Clairemont Mesa Blvd just west of the 805 freeway. The unit has an open feel to it featuring a large living area with a sliding glass door that opens to a small private enclosed balcony. Comes with a full size kitchen. The complex offers parking to residence and features 2 onsite coin operated laundry rooms. Cats are welcome for an additional $200.00 deposit. NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,250.00/// Utilities is NOT included in RENT
•Security Deposit: $700.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00

Please stop by our office open Monday- Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm if you are interested in viewing the apartment. Applications are available online www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have any available units?
5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University