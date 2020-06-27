All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

4995 Tierra Baja Way

4995 Tierra Baja Way · No Longer Available
Location

4995 Tierra Baja Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 5 Bedroom House right next to SDSU! - Large five-bedroom house walking distance to SDSU!

A little about what this home has to offer: large living spaces, beautiful bedrooms, a great kitchen with updated appliances, and a huge backyard perfect for entertaining! All areas of the house offer beautiful natural light and open living space, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This home also comes with a two-car garage and ample driveway parking.

Just a short walk away from SDSU and all of the fun that the College Area has to offer.

This home is sure to go fast, so act quickly and schedule a showing!

Call, text or email now! Apply online at UrbanCoastProperties.com.

Call: (619) 500-3827
Email:info@urbancoastproperties.com

(RLNE4934854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4995 Tierra Baja Way have any available units?
4995 Tierra Baja Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4995 Tierra Baja Way currently offering any rent specials?
4995 Tierra Baja Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4995 Tierra Baja Way pet-friendly?
No, 4995 Tierra Baja Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4995 Tierra Baja Way offer parking?
Yes, 4995 Tierra Baja Way offers parking.
Does 4995 Tierra Baja Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4995 Tierra Baja Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4995 Tierra Baja Way have a pool?
No, 4995 Tierra Baja Way does not have a pool.
Does 4995 Tierra Baja Way have accessible units?
No, 4995 Tierra Baja Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4995 Tierra Baja Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4995 Tierra Baja Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4995 Tierra Baja Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4995 Tierra Baja Way does not have units with air conditioning.
