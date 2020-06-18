4953 Haight Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Kearny Mesa, 4953 Haight Trl - Lovely Home with Attached 2 Car Garage and Wood Floors - Welcome home to this beautiful end unit in the sought after Tribeca at Spectrum development. Central heating and air conditioning. High ceilings and ceramic tile entry floors. The living room has laminate wood floors and access to the first balcony/patio area. The dining room has laminate wood floors. Spacious kitchen has ceramic tile floors, Corian counters, breakfast bar and access to the second balcony. Bedroom #1 is on the 2nd level. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom is on the 3rd level and the bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower. The community offers a pool and hot tub (spa).



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1990267)