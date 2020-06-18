All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4953 Haight Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4953 Haight Trail
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4953 Haight Trail

4953 Haight Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4953 Haight Trl, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Kearny Mesa, 4953 Haight Trl - Lovely Home with Attached 2 Car Garage and Wood Floors - Welcome home to this beautiful end unit in the sought after Tribeca at Spectrum development. Central heating and air conditioning. High ceilings and ceramic tile entry floors. The living room has laminate wood floors and access to the first balcony/patio area. The dining room has laminate wood floors. Spacious kitchen has ceramic tile floors, Corian counters, breakfast bar and access to the second balcony. Bedroom #1 is on the 2nd level. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom is on the 3rd level and the bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower. The community offers a pool and hot tub (spa).

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1990267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4953 Haight Trail have any available units?
4953 Haight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4953 Haight Trail have?
Some of 4953 Haight Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4953 Haight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4953 Haight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4953 Haight Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4953 Haight Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4953 Haight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4953 Haight Trail offers parking.
Does 4953 Haight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4953 Haight Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4953 Haight Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4953 Haight Trail has a pool.
Does 4953 Haight Trail have accessible units?
No, 4953 Haight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4953 Haight Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4953 Haight Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University