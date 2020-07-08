All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

4849 Kensington Drive

4849 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4849 Kensington Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic Spanish in Kensington - 3br/2ba, 1574 sqft. beautifully remodeled classic Spanish
Stunning hardwood floors throughout
Living Room with cove ceilings, crown molding & custom paint & fireplace
Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, newly painted cabinets & sunny breakfast nook
Mudroom off kitchen with side by side washer & dryer
Hall Bath has new vanity and soaking tub/shower
Central A/C & heat
Fenced yard with fountain, palm trees galore & mature trees
Weekly Gardner included
Detached 2 car garage great for storage
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Available Now
12 month lease required
Small Pet OK with additional deposit
Unfurnished home
NonSmoking Property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2123096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 Kensington Drive have any available units?
4849 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4849 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 4849 Kensington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4849 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4849 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4849 Kensington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4849 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4849 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 4849 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4849 Kensington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 4849 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4849 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 4849 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4849 Kensington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

