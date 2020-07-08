4849 Kensington Drive

Amenities
Classic Spanish in Kensington - 3br/2ba, 1574 sqft. beautifully remodeled classic Spanish
Stunning hardwood floors throughout
Living Room with cove ceilings, crown molding & custom paint & fireplace
Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, newly painted cabinets & sunny breakfast nook
Mudroom off kitchen with side by side washer & dryer
Hall Bath has new vanity and soaking tub/shower
Central A/C & heat
Fenced yard with fountain, palm trees galore & mature trees
Weekly Gardner included
Detached 2 car garage great for storage
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Available Now
12 month lease required
Small Pet OK with additional deposit
Unfurnished home
NonSmoking Property
