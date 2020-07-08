4849 Kensington Drive

Amenities

Classic Spanish in Kensington - 3br/2ba, 1574 sqft. beautifully remodeled classic Spanish

Stunning hardwood floors throughout

Living Room with cove ceilings, crown molding & custom paint & fireplace

Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, newly painted cabinets & sunny breakfast nook

Mudroom off kitchen with side by side washer & dryer

Hall Bath has new vanity and soaking tub/shower

Central A/C & heat

Fenced yard with fountain, palm trees galore & mature trees

Weekly Gardner included

Detached 2 car garage great for storage

Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!

Available Now

12 month lease required

Small Pet OK with additional deposit

Unfurnished home

NonSmoking Property

