Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:11 AM

4830 College Avenue

4830 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4830 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with 2 car garage and large backyard. Nice flooring in the living room and dining room. Original beautiful kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Open living and dining rooms with custom cabinetry. New paint throughout. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Large backyard area with nice tree. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Small pets Ok with an additional $500 security deposit. Available Now!!

**Qualifications**
$4400 monthly income, 650+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $2200 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 College Avenue have any available units?
4830 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4830 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4830 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4830 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4830 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 4830 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 4830 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4830 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4830 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4830 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

