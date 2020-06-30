4830 College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with 2 car garage and large backyard. Nice flooring in the living room and dining room. Original beautiful kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Open living and dining rooms with custom cabinetry. New paint throughout. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Large backyard area with nice tree. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Small pets Ok with an additional $500 security deposit. Available Now!!



**Qualifications**

$4400 monthly income, 650+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history, no bankruptcies or evictions. $2200 security deposit. 1 year lease minimum.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.