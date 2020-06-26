Amenities

4776 Moraga Ave. Available 07/22/19 CUL-DE-SAC PET FRIENDLY SMART HOME WITH MULTIPLE UPGRADES - ACT NOW!!!!! - A Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Bay Ho. It features Upgraded kitchen, Upgraded fixtures, perfectly fenced backyard and has lots of parking Space. This lovely Home is three miles from La Jolla beaches! Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeways and much more!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Room in Garage

- Open Floor Plan

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Upgraded Fixtures

- Enclosed Backyard

- Private Patio

- RV / Boat Parking

- Driveway

- Attached 1-Car Garage



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Driveway, Attached 1-Car Garage

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1968

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets allowed with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



