Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:21 PM

4776 Moraga Ave.

4776 Moraga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4776 Moraga Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4776 Moraga Ave. Available 07/22/19 CUL-DE-SAC PET FRIENDLY SMART HOME WITH MULTIPLE UPGRADES - ACT NOW!!!!! - A Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Bay Ho. It features Upgraded kitchen, Upgraded fixtures, perfectly fenced backyard and has lots of parking Space. This lovely Home is three miles from La Jolla beaches! Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeways and much more!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Open Floor Plan
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Enclosed Backyard
- Private Patio
- RV / Boat Parking
- Driveway
- Attached 1-Car Garage

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Driveway, Attached 1-Car Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1968
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4967134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4776 Moraga Ave. have any available units?
4776 Moraga Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4776 Moraga Ave. have?
Some of 4776 Moraga Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4776 Moraga Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4776 Moraga Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4776 Moraga Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4776 Moraga Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4776 Moraga Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4776 Moraga Ave. offers parking.
Does 4776 Moraga Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4776 Moraga Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4776 Moraga Ave. have a pool?
No, 4776 Moraga Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4776 Moraga Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4776 Moraga Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4776 Moraga Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4776 Moraga Ave. has units with dishwashers.

