4704 Altadena Ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

4704 Altadena Ave

4704 Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Altadena Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
4704 Altadena Ave Available 04/08/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom house with large yard in picture-perfect neighborhood! - This well-maintained home is available in the beautiful Talmadge neighborhood sits on a corner lot, providing large yard space and ample street parking in addition to the attached garage and driveway. The neighborhood is picture-perfect as you drive along the streets! Step inside the unit and marvel at the original hardwood floors and bright interior. The home has a unique flow and ample separation of space with a bright kitchen and dining area; lots of (new vinyl) windows means lots of sunlight! The rooms are cozy and the master comes with its own private heat/ac unit for great temperature control no matter the weather. The large back yard is fully fenced and comes with an enclosed laundry area with washer/dryer. Lots of potted succulents to start the tenant off on the right green foot. Yard material is packed sand, so there is virtually no maintenance and has plenty of room for outdoor pets or for children to play.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing.
1 year lease.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Small/Medium dog (30lbs max) or cat welcome with additional pet deposit.

(RLNE4696232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Altadena Ave have any available units?
4704 Altadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Altadena Ave have?
Some of 4704 Altadena Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Altadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Altadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Altadena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Altadena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Altadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Altadena Ave offers parking.
Does 4704 Altadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 Altadena Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Altadena Ave have a pool?
No, 4704 Altadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Altadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 4704 Altadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Altadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Altadena Ave has units with dishwashers.
