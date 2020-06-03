Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4704 Altadena Ave Available 04/08/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom house with large yard in picture-perfect neighborhood! - This well-maintained home is available in the beautiful Talmadge neighborhood sits on a corner lot, providing large yard space and ample street parking in addition to the attached garage and driveway. The neighborhood is picture-perfect as you drive along the streets! Step inside the unit and marvel at the original hardwood floors and bright interior. The home has a unique flow and ample separation of space with a bright kitchen and dining area; lots of (new vinyl) windows means lots of sunlight! The rooms are cozy and the master comes with its own private heat/ac unit for great temperature control no matter the weather. The large back yard is fully fenced and comes with an enclosed laundry area with washer/dryer. Lots of potted succulents to start the tenant off on the right green foot. Yard material is packed sand, so there is virtually no maintenance and has plenty of room for outdoor pets or for children to play.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing.

1 year lease.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Small/Medium dog (30lbs max) or cat welcome with additional pet deposit.



