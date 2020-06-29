All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4612 Voltaire Street

4612 Voltaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4612 Voltaire Street Available 08/17/19 Pristine 3 Bed, 2 Bath Craftsman Home in Ocean Beach- Central A/C and Heat - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ocean Beach. Home features wood flooring throughout most of the home with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms. Large master bedroom at rear of home with its own attached full bathroom. Home also features new central A/C and heat and ceiling fans. Full fenced front and rear yards, bi-monthly yard service included. 2 car tandem parking in front driveway with an additional 2 parking spots in rear alley drive way. Large storage shed included. Garage is not accessible to tenant. Rent includes fridge, washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Walking distance to shops and eateries and MTS bus stop just steps from home. 1 year lease. Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit required for pet.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
Ca Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE5031924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Voltaire Street have any available units?
4612 Voltaire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Voltaire Street have?
Some of 4612 Voltaire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Voltaire Street currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Voltaire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Voltaire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4612 Voltaire Street is pet friendly.
Does 4612 Voltaire Street offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Voltaire Street offers parking.
Does 4612 Voltaire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 Voltaire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Voltaire Street have a pool?
No, 4612 Voltaire Street does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Voltaire Street have accessible units?
No, 4612 Voltaire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Voltaire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Voltaire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
