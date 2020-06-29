Amenities

4612 Voltaire Street Available 08/17/19 Pristine 3 Bed, 2 Bath Craftsman Home in Ocean Beach- Central A/C and Heat - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ocean Beach. Home features wood flooring throughout most of the home with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms. Large master bedroom at rear of home with its own attached full bathroom. Home also features new central A/C and heat and ceiling fans. Full fenced front and rear yards, bi-monthly yard service included. 2 car tandem parking in front driveway with an additional 2 parking spots in rear alley drive way. Large storage shed included. Garage is not accessible to tenant. Rent includes fridge, washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Walking distance to shops and eateries and MTS bus stop just steps from home. 1 year lease. Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit required for pet.



